All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3038 West Melinda Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3038 West Melinda Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 10:33 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3038 West Melinda Lane
3038 West Melinda Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3038 West Melinda Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Foothills North
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3038 West Melinda Lane have any available units?
3038 West Melinda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3038 West Melinda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3038 West Melinda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3038 West Melinda Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3038 West Melinda Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3038 West Melinda Lane offer parking?
No, 3038 West Melinda Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3038 West Melinda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3038 West Melinda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3038 West Melinda Lane have a pool?
No, 3038 West Melinda Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3038 West Melinda Lane have accessible units?
No, 3038 West Melinda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3038 West Melinda Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3038 West Melinda Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3038 West Melinda Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3038 West Melinda Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
