3038 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace alarm system bbq/grill

QUIET HOME, LIGHT GRAY INTERIOR AND SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. This is a great house in a nice neighborhood. The house has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & a open floor plan, Tile throughout except for bedrooms, huge master closet, plantation shutters throughout, large breakfast bar/island, separate dining area, 2 car garage, water softener, shaded covered patio with Bar B Q, alarm system (if you want to connect and pay fee). The house is very clean and well cared for. It will be ready by January 13 2020. THIS IS A NO SMOKING HOUSE IN OR ON THE PROPERTY. Prospective tenant will need to pass a background check/past rental history ($45 non refundable fee). NO BK's, foreclosure or judgements. Proof of income required (3 times the monthly rent). Property can be held for up to 2 weeks. Owner/agent.