All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3038 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3038 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:09 AM

3038 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue

3038 East Captain Dreyfus Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3038 East Captain Dreyfus Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
alarm system
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
garage
QUIET HOME, LIGHT GRAY INTERIOR AND SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. This is a great house in a nice neighborhood. The house has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & a open floor plan, Tile throughout except for bedrooms, huge master closet, plantation shutters throughout, large breakfast bar/island, separate dining area, 2 car garage, water softener, shaded covered patio with Bar B Q, alarm system (if you want to connect and pay fee). The house is very clean and well cared for. It will be ready by January 13 2020. THIS IS A NO SMOKING HOUSE IN OR ON THE PROPERTY. Prospective tenant will need to pass a background check/past rental history ($45 non refundable fee). NO BK's, foreclosure or judgements. Proof of income required (3 times the monthly rent). Property can be held for up to 2 weeks. Owner/agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3038 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have any available units?
3038 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3038 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have?
Some of 3038 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3038 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3038 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3038 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3038 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3038 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3038 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue offers parking.
Does 3038 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3038 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3038 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have a pool?
No, 3038 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3038 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3038 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3038 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3038 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College