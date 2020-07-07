3033 N 24th Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking playground pool hot tub

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Town-home Car Port and Storage in Central Phoenix!! - Enjoy this gated and family oriented community with spacious living in this 3 Bed 2 Bath town home. Open floor plan concept, all major appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, over the range microwave and cozy wood burning fireplace! Tile floors throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, master has beautiful French doors that lead out to the back patio area. Washer & dryer (hook ups only) Attached carport with space for 2 cars and a huge storage closet! Gated community, pool, hot tub, play ground area for kids, Tenant responsible for electric and water. Hurry in they won't last long!!



3x2

Rent $1225.00

12.50 Insurance

Security Deposit $1,150.00(Could change pending credit status)



For more details feel free to TEXT 480 750 2450 or call 480 485 3333 or email at michael@ridgewayaz.com



(RLNE5326058)