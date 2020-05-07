All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
3033 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

3033 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue

3033 East Devonshire Avenue · (480) 318-7498
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3033 East Devonshire Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1022 · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
playground
pool table
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
gym
playground
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
If you're 55+ and looking for convenience and everlasting sunshine while visiting the Phoenix Arcadia/Biltmore area, this cozy little condo is a dream come true. The Olive @ Arcadia boasts a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with standup walk-in shower, a cozy kitchen and modern living area. You'll find comfort on your own quaint and quiet patio with views of the courtyard Fountain and Camelback Mountain. Although it's cozy size may make it somewhat difficult for wheelchair access, the convenient first floor makes it ideal for those with limited mobility, or who have difficulty climbing stairs. The peaceful 55+ community is also perfect for those looking for the ultimate in relaxing space and quiet enjoyment, yet close to plenty of amenities. Located just across the way from the city's picturesque Los Olivos Park, where you'll find picnic areas, a play field, restrooms, lighted sand volleyball, BBQ grills, horseshoes, a multi-purpose field, playground, Ramada's, shade structures, disc golf (9 holes), a fitness course, and an urban working farm. You can also enjoy a relaxing stroll through the park and experience the inhabited native vegetation along with views of our amazing Arizona Sunrises and Sunsets. Furthermore, adjacent to Los Olivos Park is The Devonshire Senior Center, which for a nominal fee, offers full access to the fitness center, dance/exercise room, billiards room, meeting space, lunch, computer use/Free WiFi, and an art gallery. The Human Services Department also offers nutritional and social services for older adults, while the two departments collaborate and host a wide range of activities and senior programs. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, golfing, hiking, the bus rail and the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, The Wrigley Mansion, the Arizona Biltmore Fashion District and many top rated attractions are located within just a few minutes driving distance. The Olive @ Arcadia is an affordable must stay option when visiting the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue have any available units?
3033 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3033 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue have?
Some of 3033 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3033 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3033 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3033 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue offer parking?
No, 3033 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3033 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue have a pool?
No, 3033 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3033 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 3033 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue has accessible units.
Does 3033 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3033 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
