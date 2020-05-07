3033 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher gym playground pool table volleyball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible courtyard gym playground pool table bbq/grill internet access volleyball court

If you're 55+ and looking for convenience and everlasting sunshine while visiting the Phoenix Arcadia/Biltmore area, this cozy little condo is a dream come true. The Olive @ Arcadia boasts a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with standup walk-in shower, a cozy kitchen and modern living area. You'll find comfort on your own quaint and quiet patio with views of the courtyard Fountain and Camelback Mountain. Although it's cozy size may make it somewhat difficult for wheelchair access, the convenient first floor makes it ideal for those with limited mobility, or who have difficulty climbing stairs. The peaceful 55+ community is also perfect for those looking for the ultimate in relaxing space and quiet enjoyment, yet close to plenty of amenities. Located just across the way from the city's picturesque Los Olivos Park, where you'll find picnic areas, a play field, restrooms, lighted sand volleyball, BBQ grills, horseshoes, a multi-purpose field, playground, Ramada's, shade structures, disc golf (9 holes), a fitness course, and an urban working farm. You can also enjoy a relaxing stroll through the park and experience the inhabited native vegetation along with views of our amazing Arizona Sunrises and Sunsets. Furthermore, adjacent to Los Olivos Park is The Devonshire Senior Center, which for a nominal fee, offers full access to the fitness center, dance/exercise room, billiards room, meeting space, lunch, computer use/Free WiFi, and an art gallery. The Human Services Department also offers nutritional and social services for older adults, while the two departments collaborate and host a wide range of activities and senior programs. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, golfing, hiking, the bus rail and the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, The Wrigley Mansion, the Arizona Biltmore Fashion District and many top rated attractions are located within just a few minutes driving distance. The Olive @ Arcadia is an affordable must stay option when visiting the area.