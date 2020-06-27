3032 West Cypress Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely remodeled--new kitchen, bathroom, carpet, tile, and paint! 2 bedroom house with 1 bath at 27th Ave and Thomas! Home has a large lot. The home has 2 bedrooms, one bath, living room and kitchen. Ready for immediate move in! One dog under 2 pounds OK w/ $45 per month pet rent.



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $360 refundable cleaning deposit. $949 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.