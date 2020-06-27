All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 20 2019 at 4:54 AM

3032 West Cypress Street

3032 West Cypress Street · No Longer Available
Location

3032 West Cypress Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely remodeled--new kitchen, bathroom, carpet, tile, and paint! 2 bedroom house with 1 bath at 27th Ave and Thomas! Home has a large lot. The home has 2 bedrooms, one bath, living room and kitchen. Ready for immediate move in! One dog under 2 pounds OK w/ $45 per month pet rent.

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $360 refundable cleaning deposit. $949 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3032 West Cypress Street have any available units?
3032 West Cypress Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3032 West Cypress Street currently offering any rent specials?
3032 West Cypress Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 West Cypress Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3032 West Cypress Street is pet friendly.
Does 3032 West Cypress Street offer parking?
No, 3032 West Cypress Street does not offer parking.
Does 3032 West Cypress Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3032 West Cypress Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 West Cypress Street have a pool?
No, 3032 West Cypress Street does not have a pool.
Does 3032 West Cypress Street have accessible units?
No, 3032 West Cypress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 West Cypress Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3032 West Cypress Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3032 West Cypress Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3032 West Cypress Street does not have units with air conditioning.
