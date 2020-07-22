All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 17 2020 at 11:19 PM

3032 South 90th Drive

3032 South 90th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3032 South 90th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Hurley Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3032 South 90th Drive have any available units?
3032 South 90th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3032 South 90th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3032 South 90th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 South 90th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3032 South 90th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3032 South 90th Drive offer parking?
No, 3032 South 90th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3032 South 90th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3032 South 90th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 South 90th Drive have a pool?
No, 3032 South 90th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3032 South 90th Drive have accessible units?
No, 3032 South 90th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 South 90th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3032 South 90th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3032 South 90th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3032 South 90th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
