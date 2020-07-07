All apartments in Phoenix
3029 N 24th Lane
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

3029 N 24th Lane

3029 North 24th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3029 North 24th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
2/2 Town-homes in Central Phoenix!! New carpet and paint! - Enjoy this gated and family oriented community with spacious living in this 2 Bed 2 Bath town home. Open floor plan concept, all major appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, over the range microwave and cozy wood burning fireplace! Tile floors throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, master has beautiful French doors that lead out to the back patio area. Washer & dryer (hook ups only) Attached carport with space for 2 cars and a nice storage closet! Gated community, pool, hot tub, play ground area for kids,
Tenant responsible for electric and water. Hurry in they won't last long!!

Rent $1025
12.50 Insurance
Security deposit $995

For more details feel free to call (480)485-3333 or email michael@ridgewayinv.com

(RLNE5183667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3029 N 24th Lane have any available units?
3029 N 24th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3029 N 24th Lane have?
Some of 3029 N 24th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3029 N 24th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3029 N 24th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 N 24th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3029 N 24th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3029 N 24th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3029 N 24th Lane offers parking.
Does 3029 N 24th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3029 N 24th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 N 24th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3029 N 24th Lane has a pool.
Does 3029 N 24th Lane have accessible units?
No, 3029 N 24th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 N 24th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3029 N 24th Lane has units with dishwashers.

