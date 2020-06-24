3029 E. Danbury - 104

Amenities

Welcome to Villa Danbury

Conveniently located just north of bell / 32nd street. 2 Blocks away from I-51 highway. Maintenance dispatched from Co. Office, 24/7 Emergency Maintenance, Monthly Pest Control Services, Online Rental Payments, Online W.O. Req, Additionally Water, Sewer and Trash Bill is included. Only Utility to pay is Electric.



Wood Laminate Flooring

Carpet in the bedrooms

Fresh paint

Tall ceilings

Like New Appliances (Fridge and Stove)

Private Backyard

Wide Closets



Clean Unit available for Immediate Move In



avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider

Community that offers parking directly outside your front door

Renovated Kitchen Cabinets

Upgraded Bathroom

Additional Storage Space above Closets

Huge Backyard (Corner Unit)



2 Blocks Away from the 51 freeway, Stores, Schools, Churches, Eateries, Banks and more.



Avant Garde is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Housing Provider.