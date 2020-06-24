3029 E. Danbury - 104

Amenities
Welcome to Villa Danbury
Conveniently located just north of bell / 32nd street. 2 Blocks away from I-51 highway. Maintenance dispatched from Co. Office, 24/7 Emergency Maintenance, Monthly Pest Control Services, Online Rental Payments, Online W.O. Req, Additionally Water, Sewer and Trash Bill is included. Only Utility to pay is Electric.
Wood Laminate Flooring
Carpet in the bedrooms
Fresh paint
Tall ceilings
Like New Appliances (Fridge and Stove)
Private Backyard
Wide Closets
Clean Unit available for Immediate Move In
avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider
Villa Danbury
Community that offers parking directly outside your front door
Renovated Kitchen Cabinets
Upgraded Bathroom
Additional Storage Space above Closets
Huge Backyard (Corner Unit)
2 Blocks Away from the 51 freeway, Stores, Schools, Churches, Eateries, Banks and more.
Avant Garde is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Housing Provider.