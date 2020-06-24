All apartments in Phoenix
3029 E. Danbury - 104

3029 East Danbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

3029 East Danbury Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Campo Bello

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Villa Danbury
Conveniently located just north of bell / 32nd street. 2 Blocks away from I-51 highway. Maintenance dispatched from Co. Office, 24/7 Emergency Maintenance, Monthly Pest Control Services, Online Rental Payments, Online W.O. Req, Additionally Water, Sewer and Trash Bill is included. Only Utility to pay is Electric.

Wood Laminate Flooring
Carpet in the bedrooms
Fresh paint
Tall ceilings
Like New Appliances (Fridge and Stove)
Private Backyard
Wide Closets

Clean Unit available for Immediate Move In

avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider
Villa Danbury

Fresh Paint
Clean Carpet
Community that offers parking directly outside your front door
Like New Appliances
Renovated Kitchen Cabinets
Upgraded Bathroom
Wide Closets (all 3 bedrooms)
Additional Storage Space above Closets
Huge Backyard (Corner Unit)

2 Blocks Away from the 51 freeway, Stores, Schools, Churches, Eateries, Banks and more.

Avant Garde is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Housing Provider.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3029 E. Danbury - 104 have any available units?
3029 E. Danbury - 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3029 E. Danbury - 104 have?
Some of 3029 E. Danbury - 104's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3029 E. Danbury - 104 currently offering any rent specials?
3029 E. Danbury - 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 E. Danbury - 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3029 E. Danbury - 104 is pet friendly.
Does 3029 E. Danbury - 104 offer parking?
Yes, 3029 E. Danbury - 104 offers parking.
Does 3029 E. Danbury - 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3029 E. Danbury - 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 E. Danbury - 104 have a pool?
No, 3029 E. Danbury - 104 does not have a pool.
Does 3029 E. Danbury - 104 have accessible units?
No, 3029 E. Danbury - 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 E. Danbury - 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3029 E. Danbury - 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
