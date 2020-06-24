All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3027 E Wescott Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3027 E Wescott Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3027 E Wescott Dr

3027 East Wescott Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3027 East Wescott Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 E Wescott Dr have any available units?
3027 E Wescott Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3027 E Wescott Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3027 E Wescott Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 E Wescott Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3027 E Wescott Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3027 E Wescott Dr offer parking?
No, 3027 E Wescott Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3027 E Wescott Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3027 E Wescott Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 E Wescott Dr have a pool?
No, 3027 E Wescott Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3027 E Wescott Dr have accessible units?
No, 3027 E Wescott Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 E Wescott Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3027 E Wescott Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3027 E Wescott Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3027 E Wescott Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College