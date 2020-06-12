All apartments in Phoenix
3027 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - D
Last updated January 11 2020 at 5:47 AM

3027 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - D

3027 East Grandview Road · No Longer Available
Location

3027 East Grandview Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
NOW LEASING!

Grandview Condos

now leasing spacious 2 bedroom one bathroom condominium home
vaulted ceilings and plenty more
Central A/C
Two assigned parking per unit
Pet friendly
Quarterly pest control services
Like new kitchen appliances: fridge, stove, dishwasher, range hood
washer/dryer inside the unit
Secured covered private backyard

conveniently located near Major cross streets 30th st and bell rd, easy access to I-51, shopping centers nearby, bars, dutch bros.

Se habla español!

Manager lives on site 3039 C, stop by and ask for a tour! 9am-5pm

Water sewer and trash is Included
Electric (aps) is not included

avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - D have any available units?
3027 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3027 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - D have?
Some of 3027 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - D currently offering any rent specials?
3027 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - D pet-friendly?
Yes, 3027 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - D is pet friendly.
Does 3027 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - D offer parking?
Yes, 3027 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - D offers parking.
Does 3027 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3027 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - D have a pool?
No, 3027 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - D does not have a pool.
Does 3027 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - D have accessible units?
No, 3027 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - D does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3027 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - D has units with dishwashers.

