Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:13 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3026 W Evans Dr
3026 West Evans Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3026 West Evans Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Knoell Royal Oaks
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedrooms With 2 Bathrooms, Built In Counter Dining Table, Living Room, Family Room, Fireplace, Patio, Easy to Maintain Landscaping, 2 Car Garage. NO HOA!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3026 W Evans Dr have any available units?
3026 W Evans Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3026 W Evans Dr have?
Some of 3026 W Evans Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3026 W Evans Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3026 W Evans Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3026 W Evans Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3026 W Evans Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3026 W Evans Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3026 W Evans Dr offers parking.
Does 3026 W Evans Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3026 W Evans Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3026 W Evans Dr have a pool?
No, 3026 W Evans Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3026 W Evans Dr have accessible units?
No, 3026 W Evans Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3026 W Evans Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3026 W Evans Dr has units with dishwashers.
