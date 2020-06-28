3026 East Kerry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 Cozy home in N Phoenix - Property Id: 147031



Cozy, well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in friendly N Phoenix neighborhood. Close to Desert Ridge and Mayo Clinic. Quick access to 51 and 101 freeways. 25 minutes from Sky Harbor Airport. Newer A/C, recent shower remodels, and fresh neutral paint.



Security deposit details:

$1,600 final month's rent

$400 refundable security deposit

$400 non-refundable pet deposit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147031p

