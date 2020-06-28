All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3026 East Kerry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3026 East Kerry Lane
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

3026 East Kerry Lane

3026 East Kerry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3026 East Kerry Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 Cozy home in N Phoenix - Property Id: 147031

Cozy, well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in friendly N Phoenix neighborhood. Close to Desert Ridge and Mayo Clinic. Quick access to 51 and 101 freeways. 25 minutes from Sky Harbor Airport. Newer A/C, recent shower remodels, and fresh neutral paint.

Security deposit details:
$1,600 final month's rent
$400 refundable security deposit
$400 non-refundable pet deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147031p
Property Id 147031

(RLNE5089975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3026 East Kerry Lane have any available units?
3026 East Kerry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3026 East Kerry Lane have?
Some of 3026 East Kerry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3026 East Kerry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3026 East Kerry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3026 East Kerry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3026 East Kerry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3026 East Kerry Lane offer parking?
No, 3026 East Kerry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3026 East Kerry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3026 East Kerry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3026 East Kerry Lane have a pool?
No, 3026 East Kerry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3026 East Kerry Lane have accessible units?
No, 3026 East Kerry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3026 East Kerry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3026 East Kerry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College