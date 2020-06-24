Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3025 W MICHELLE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3025 W MICHELLE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3025 W MICHELLE Drive
3025 West Michelle Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3025 West Michelle Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Amenities
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3025 W MICHELLE Drive have any available units?
3025 W MICHELLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3025 W MICHELLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3025 W MICHELLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 W MICHELLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3025 W MICHELLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3025 W MICHELLE Drive offer parking?
No, 3025 W MICHELLE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3025 W MICHELLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 W MICHELLE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 W MICHELLE Drive have a pool?
No, 3025 W MICHELLE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3025 W MICHELLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3025 W MICHELLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 W MICHELLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3025 W MICHELLE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3025 W MICHELLE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3025 W MICHELLE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Revival on Indian School
930 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College