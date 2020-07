Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill pet friendly

Nicely upgraded 3 bed, 2 bath home with den in the desirable community of Hurely Ranch. Open and spacious. Beautifully upgraded kitchen with granite counters, kitchen island and tons of storage and counter space. Nicely sized and wonderfully landscaped backyard with covered patio, built in BBQ and RV gate. Sm dog ok with lessor approval, sorry no cats. No Section 8. *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS