Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 302 W MEDLOCK Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
302 W MEDLOCK Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
302 W MEDLOCK Drive
302 West Medlock Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Medlock Place
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
302 West Medlock Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Medlock Place
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 bedroom, 1 ba, spacious floor plan in a nicely manicured, close to Camelback village and the light rail.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 302 W MEDLOCK Drive have any available units?
302 W MEDLOCK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 302 W MEDLOCK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
302 W MEDLOCK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 W MEDLOCK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 302 W MEDLOCK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 302 W MEDLOCK Drive offer parking?
No, 302 W MEDLOCK Drive does not offer parking.
Does 302 W MEDLOCK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 W MEDLOCK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 W MEDLOCK Drive have a pool?
No, 302 W MEDLOCK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 302 W MEDLOCK Drive have accessible units?
No, 302 W MEDLOCK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 302 W MEDLOCK Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 W MEDLOCK Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 W MEDLOCK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 W MEDLOCK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College