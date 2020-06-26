302 E.monte Vista Rd

Amenities

Monte Vista Apartments

$199 Move-in! All utilities included! Features relaxed, comfortable living with luxurious landscaping and a friendly environment, close to downtown! Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service. Youll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality. With our central location, you are just minutes from fine dining, shopping, recreation, and the Light Rail.



Apartment Features:

Central Heat & Air Conditioning

Dining Room

Refrigerator

Range/Oven

Dishwasher

Garbage Disposal

Walk-in Closets

Patio/Balcony

Built-in Shelves

Cable-ready

High-speed Internet Available

Unfurnished



Community Features:

Gated Property

Club House

Swimming Pool

Close to Shopping, Dining & Recreation

BBQ/Picnic Area

Laundry Facilities On-site

Covered Reserved Parking

Guest Parking

Pet Friendly

Small Buildings



Apartment Types & Rates:

Studio: $625 Rent, 465 Sq. Ft., $200 Deposit

1 Bed/1 Bath: $700 Rent, 635 Sq.Ft., $200 Deposit

All Utilities Included!