All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 302 E.monte Vista Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
302 E.monte Vista Rd
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:31 PM

302 E.monte Vista Rd

302 West Monte Vista Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Willo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

302 West Monte Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Willo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
internet access
pet friendly
Monte Vista Apartments
$199 Move-in! All utilities included! Features relaxed, comfortable living with luxurious landscaping and a friendly environment, close to downtown! Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service. Youll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality. With our central location, you are just minutes from fine dining, shopping, recreation, and the Light Rail.

Apartment Features:
Central Heat & Air Conditioning
Dining Room
Refrigerator
Range/Oven
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Walk-in Closets
Patio/Balcony
Built-in Shelves
Cable-ready
High-speed Internet Available
Unfurnished

Community Features:
Gated Property
Club House
Swimming Pool
Close to Shopping, Dining & Recreation
BBQ/Picnic Area
Laundry Facilities On-site
Covered Reserved Parking
Guest Parking
Pet Friendly
Small Buildings

Apartment Types & Rates:
Studio: $625 Rent, 465 Sq. Ft., $200 Deposit
1 Bed/1 Bath: $700 Rent, 635 Sq.Ft., $200 Deposit
All Utilities Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 E.monte Vista Rd have any available units?
302 E.monte Vista Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 E.monte Vista Rd have?
Some of 302 E.monte Vista Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 E.monte Vista Rd currently offering any rent specials?
302 E.monte Vista Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 E.monte Vista Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 E.monte Vista Rd is pet friendly.
Does 302 E.monte Vista Rd offer parking?
Yes, 302 E.monte Vista Rd offers parking.
Does 302 E.monte Vista Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 E.monte Vista Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 E.monte Vista Rd have a pool?
Yes, 302 E.monte Vista Rd has a pool.
Does 302 E.monte Vista Rd have accessible units?
No, 302 E.monte Vista Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 302 E.monte Vista Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 E.monte Vista Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College