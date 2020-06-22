All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 302 E.monte Vista Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
302 E.monte Vista Rd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

302 E.monte Vista Rd

302 East Monte Vista Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

302 East Monte Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Alvarado Historic District

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
Monte Vista Apartments
$199 Move-in! All utilities included! Features relaxed, comfortable living with luxurious landscaping and a friendly environment, close to downtown! Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service. Youll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality. With our central location, you are just minutes from fine dining, shopping, recreation, and the Light Rail.

Apartment Features:
Central Heat & Air Conditioning
Dining Room
Refrigerator
Range/Oven
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Walk-in Closets
Patio/Balcony
Built-in Shelves
Cable-ready
High-speed Internet Available
Unfurnished

Community Features:
Gated Property
Club House
Swimming Pool
Close to Shopping, Dining & Recreation
BBQ/Picnic Area
Laundry Facilities On-site
Covered Reserved Parking
Guest Parking
Pet Friendly
Small Buildings

Apartment Types & Rates:
Studio: $625 Rent, 465 Sq. Ft., $200 Deposit
1 Bed/1 Bath: $700 Rent, 635 Sq.Ft., $200 Deposit
All Utilities Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 E.monte Vista Rd have any available units?
302 E.monte Vista Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 E.monte Vista Rd have?
Some of 302 E.monte Vista Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 E.monte Vista Rd currently offering any rent specials?
302 E.monte Vista Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 E.monte Vista Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 E.monte Vista Rd is pet friendly.
Does 302 E.monte Vista Rd offer parking?
Yes, 302 E.monte Vista Rd does offer parking.
Does 302 E.monte Vista Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 E.monte Vista Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 E.monte Vista Rd have a pool?
Yes, 302 E.monte Vista Rd has a pool.
Does 302 E.monte Vista Rd have accessible units?
No, 302 E.monte Vista Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 302 E.monte Vista Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 E.monte Vista Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College