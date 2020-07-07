Rent Calculator
3012 W MOHAWK Lane
3012 W MOHAWK Lane
3012 West Mohawk Lane
Location
3012 West Mohawk Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 BD 1 BATH HOME OFFERS SPACIOUS FLOOR-PLAN, BLINDS THROUGHOUT, CEILING FANS, ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, SCHOOLS AND THE FREEWAY THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3012 W MOHAWK Lane have any available units?
3012 W MOHAWK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3012 W MOHAWK Lane have?
Some of 3012 W MOHAWK Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3012 W MOHAWK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3012 W MOHAWK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 W MOHAWK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3012 W MOHAWK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3012 W MOHAWK Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3012 W MOHAWK Lane offers parking.
Does 3012 W MOHAWK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 W MOHAWK Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 W MOHAWK Lane have a pool?
No, 3012 W MOHAWK Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3012 W MOHAWK Lane have accessible units?
No, 3012 W MOHAWK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 W MOHAWK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3012 W MOHAWK Lane has units with dishwashers.
