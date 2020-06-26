Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3012 E. Kings Ave. - Immaculate Move In Ready 3 Bed 2.5 Bath In Phoenix! - 32nd. St. & Bell - CALL TODAY! - Beautiful move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Phoenix! Located off of 32nd. St. & Bell! Close to SR 51 Freeway and 101 Freeway! This one has it all! Beautiful interior paint, beautiful tile and plush carpet in all the right areas! Appliances, upgraded ceiling fans, large backyard with covered patio and more! This one won't last long at this price!



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



