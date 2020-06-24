Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3005 W BLUE SKY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3005 W BLUE SKY Drive
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:34 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3005 W BLUE SKY Drive
3005 West Blue Sky Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3005 West Blue Sky Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
garage
MOVED IN READY! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR FREEWAYS AND SHOPPING CENTERS. TILE & WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE. TWO TONE COLORS PAINT, WOOD BLINDS. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS AND 2 CAR GARAGE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3005 W BLUE SKY Drive have any available units?
3005 W BLUE SKY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3005 W BLUE SKY Drive have?
Some of 3005 W BLUE SKY Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3005 W BLUE SKY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3005 W BLUE SKY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 W BLUE SKY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3005 W BLUE SKY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3005 W BLUE SKY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3005 W BLUE SKY Drive offers parking.
Does 3005 W BLUE SKY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 W BLUE SKY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 W BLUE SKY Drive have a pool?
No, 3005 W BLUE SKY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3005 W BLUE SKY Drive have accessible units?
No, 3005 W BLUE SKY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 W BLUE SKY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 W BLUE SKY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College