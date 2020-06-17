All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 25 2019

3004 S 101ST Drive

3004 South 101st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3004 South 101st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
5 bedroom, 3 full baths. Vacation home style. HOA takes care of the front yard. Walking distance to school. Closing to shopping area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 S 101ST Drive have any available units?
3004 S 101ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3004 S 101ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3004 S 101ST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 S 101ST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3004 S 101ST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3004 S 101ST Drive offer parking?
No, 3004 S 101ST Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3004 S 101ST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 S 101ST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 S 101ST Drive have a pool?
No, 3004 S 101ST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3004 S 101ST Drive have accessible units?
No, 3004 S 101ST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 S 101ST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 S 101ST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3004 S 101ST Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3004 S 101ST Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
