Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3004 S 101ST Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:27 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3004 S 101ST Drive
3004 South 101st Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3004 South 101st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
5 bedroom, 3 full baths. Vacation home style. HOA takes care of the front yard. Walking distance to school. Closing to shopping area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3004 S 101ST Drive have any available units?
3004 S 101ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3004 S 101ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3004 S 101ST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 S 101ST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3004 S 101ST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3004 S 101ST Drive offer parking?
No, 3004 S 101ST Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3004 S 101ST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 S 101ST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 S 101ST Drive have a pool?
No, 3004 S 101ST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3004 S 101ST Drive have accessible units?
No, 3004 S 101ST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 S 101ST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 S 101ST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3004 S 101ST Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3004 S 101ST Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
