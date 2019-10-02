All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3004 East Waltann Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3004 East Waltann Lane
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:34 PM

3004 East Waltann Lane

3004 East Waltann Lane · (480) 696-6776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3004 East Waltann Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Remodeled 1 bedroom and 1 bath in Phoenix with fresh white cabinetry, white appliances. Open and spacious floor plan, with fresh gray and white paint, and new laminate wood-look flooring throughout. On-site laundry! Water, sewer, and trash $50 a month(RUBS). Close to great food and entertainment!

Pets: Will be considered - $250 pet deposit and a monthly pet rent of $35 will apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-pa...

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 East Waltann Lane have any available units?
3004 East Waltann Lane has a unit available for $745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3004 East Waltann Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3004 East Waltann Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 East Waltann Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3004 East Waltann Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3004 East Waltann Lane offer parking?
No, 3004 East Waltann Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3004 East Waltann Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 East Waltann Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 East Waltann Lane have a pool?
No, 3004 East Waltann Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3004 East Waltann Lane have accessible units?
No, 3004 East Waltann Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 East Waltann Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 East Waltann Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3004 East Waltann Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3004 East Waltann Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3004 East Waltann Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity