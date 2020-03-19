All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3002 East Waltann Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3002 East Waltann Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:41 AM

3002 East Waltann Lane

3002 E Waltann Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3002 E Waltann Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Remodeled 2 bedroom and 1 bath in Phoenix with fresh white cabinetry, white appliances, subway tile backsplash and gray countertops. Open and spacious floor plan, with fresh gray and white paint, and new laminate wood-look flooring throughout. On-site laundry! Water, sewer, and trash $50 a month(RUBS). Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and $35 pet rent per pet(Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 East Waltann Lane have any available units?
3002 East Waltann Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3002 East Waltann Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3002 East Waltann Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 East Waltann Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3002 East Waltann Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3002 East Waltann Lane offer parking?
No, 3002 East Waltann Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3002 East Waltann Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 East Waltann Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 East Waltann Lane have a pool?
No, 3002 East Waltann Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3002 East Waltann Lane have accessible units?
No, 3002 East Waltann Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 East Waltann Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3002 East Waltann Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3002 East Waltann Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3002 East Waltann Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College