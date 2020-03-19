3002 East Waltann Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Remodeled 2 bedroom and 1 bath in Phoenix with fresh white cabinetry, white appliances, subway tile backsplash and gray countertops. Open and spacious floor plan, with fresh gray and white paint, and new laminate wood-look flooring throughout. On-site laundry! Water, sewer, and trash $50 a month(RUBS). Close to great food and entertainment!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and $35 pet rent per pet(Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



