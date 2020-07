Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Interior was just fully repainted. Brand new carpet and pad. Exterior repairs and full repainting are being done and should be complete before tenant move-in. Kitchen remodeled with new cabinets and granite counter tops 3 years ago. Huge master closet. Very private back yard. Large covered patio. Epoxy floor in garage. Impeccably clean, exceptional rental home.