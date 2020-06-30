All apartments in Phoenix
2957 E Atlanta Ave #3

2957 East Atlanta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2957 East Atlanta Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Wier Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Recently Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Tile Floors
Range & Refer
Washer & Dryer Hookup
Easy access to I-10
Pet Friendly (on approval)
Renters Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 have any available units?
2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 have?
Some of 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 is pet friendly.
Does 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 offer parking?
No, 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 does not offer parking.
Does 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 have a pool?
No, 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 does not have a pool.
Does 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 have accessible units?
No, 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 does not have units with dishwashers.

