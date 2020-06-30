Rent Calculator
Last updated March 10 2020 at 8:05 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2957 E Atlanta Ave #3
2957 East Atlanta Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2957 East Atlanta Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Wier Estates
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Recently Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Tile Floors
Range & Refer
Washer & Dryer Hookup
Easy access to I-10
Pet Friendly (on approval)
Renters Insurance Required
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 have any available units?
2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 have?
Some of 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 is pet friendly.
Does 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 offer parking?
No, 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 does not offer parking.
Does 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 have a pool?
No, 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 does not have a pool.
Does 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 have accessible units?
No, 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2957 E Atlanta Ave #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
