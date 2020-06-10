All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2950 W Acoma Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2950 W Acoma Drive
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

2950 W Acoma Drive

2950 West Acoma Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2950 West Acoma Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Knoell Royal Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Comfortable Home with a Lot to Offer
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,748 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Ag

(RLNE4924283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 W Acoma Drive have any available units?
2950 W Acoma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2950 W Acoma Drive have?
Some of 2950 W Acoma Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2950 W Acoma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2950 W Acoma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 W Acoma Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2950 W Acoma Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2950 W Acoma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2950 W Acoma Drive offers parking.
Does 2950 W Acoma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2950 W Acoma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 W Acoma Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2950 W Acoma Drive has a pool.
Does 2950 W Acoma Drive have accessible units?
No, 2950 W Acoma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 W Acoma Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2950 W Acoma Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College