2950 N 38TH Street

Amenities

Lyra Residences is an innovative luxury town home rental community comprised of two-story smart homes. Situated in the ever popularArcadia area of Phoenix you are minutes from all your favorite restaurants and activities. These smart homes with private backyards offer you everything youwant in the location you want to live. The three bedroom homes all have private backyards, two car garages, two car driveways, large laundry rooms with fullsize washer and dryer, high speed internet (up to 1000mbs/s), keyless door entry and doorbell camera, smart climate control, and more. The community islocated minutes from Scottsdale, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Sky Harbor and Downtown Phoenix.