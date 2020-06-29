All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2950 N 38TH Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:21 AM

2950 N 38TH Street

2950 North 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2950 North 38th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Citrus Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
key fob access
Lyra Residences is an innovative luxury town home rental community comprised of two-story smart homes. Situated in the ever popularArcadia area of Phoenix you are minutes from all your favorite restaurants and activities. These smart homes with private backyards offer you everything youwant in the location you want to live. The three bedroom homes all have private backyards, two car garages, two car driveways, large laundry rooms with fullsize washer and dryer, high speed internet (up to 1000mbs/s), keyless door entry and doorbell camera, smart climate control, and more. The community islocated minutes from Scottsdale, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Sky Harbor and Downtown Phoenix.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 N 38TH Street have any available units?
2950 N 38TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2950 N 38TH Street have?
Some of 2950 N 38TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2950 N 38TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2950 N 38TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 N 38TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2950 N 38TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2950 N 38TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 2950 N 38TH Street offers parking.
Does 2950 N 38TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2950 N 38TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 N 38TH Street have a pool?
No, 2950 N 38TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2950 N 38TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2950 N 38TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 N 38TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2950 N 38TH Street has units with dishwashers.
