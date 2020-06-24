All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 29442 North 49th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
29442 North 49th Place
Last updated August 3 2019 at 2:16 AM

29442 North 49th Place

29442 North 49th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

29442 North 49th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in the highly desirable Tatum Ranch community in Cave Creek! This beautiful home features vaulted ceilings, a formal living+dining room, large family room off the kitchen, plus a loft. Brand new paint. Kitchen with all appliances, pantry and island. Covered patio, nice size backyard with grassy area. Cul-de-sac lot. 3 car garage.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29442 North 49th Place have any available units?
29442 North 49th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 29442 North 49th Place currently offering any rent specials?
29442 North 49th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29442 North 49th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 29442 North 49th Place is pet friendly.
Does 29442 North 49th Place offer parking?
Yes, 29442 North 49th Place offers parking.
Does 29442 North 49th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29442 North 49th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29442 North 49th Place have a pool?
No, 29442 North 49th Place does not have a pool.
Does 29442 North 49th Place have accessible units?
No, 29442 North 49th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 29442 North 49th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 29442 North 49th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29442 North 49th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 29442 North 49th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College