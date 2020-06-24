29442 North 49th Place

Amenities

Come see this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in the highly desirable Tatum Ranch community in Cave Creek! This beautiful home features vaulted ceilings, a formal living+dining room, large family room off the kitchen, plus a loft. Brand new paint. Kitchen with all appliances, pantry and island. Covered patio, nice size backyard with grassy area. Cul-de-sac lot. 3 car garage.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



