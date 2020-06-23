2943 E PINCHOT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Expanded home with lots of room and a backyard pool. Newer kitchen cabinets and counter tops. Updated bath - Corner lot. Cozy fireplace at Living Room. Inside laundry - Covered patio - Oversize pool with water feature - Pool service paid by landlord - Flood irrigation - Block fencing - Maple kitchen cabinets - Formal dining and breakfast room - Newer AC unit & water heater for lower bills - Close to everything downtown, airport, freeways and shopping - Refrigerator, washer dryer included