2943 E PINCHOT Avenue

Amenities
Expanded home with lots of room and a backyard pool. Newer kitchen cabinets and counter tops. Updated bath - Corner lot. Cozy fireplace at Living Room. Inside laundry - Covered patio - Oversize pool with water feature - Pool service paid by landlord - Flood irrigation - Block fencing - Maple kitchen cabinets - Formal dining and breakfast room - Newer AC unit & water heater for lower bills - Close to everything downtown, airport, freeways and shopping - Refrigerator, washer dryer included