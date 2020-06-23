All apartments in Phoenix
2943 E PINCHOT Avenue
2943 E PINCHOT Avenue

2943 East Pinchot Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2943 East Pinchot Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Expanded home with lots of room and a backyard pool. Newer kitchen cabinets and counter tops. Updated bath - Corner lot. Cozy fireplace at Living Room. Inside laundry - Covered patio - Oversize pool with water feature - Pool service paid by landlord - Flood irrigation - Block fencing - Maple kitchen cabinets - Formal dining and breakfast room - Newer AC unit & water heater for lower bills - Close to everything downtown, airport, freeways and shopping - Refrigerator, washer dryer included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2943 E PINCHOT Avenue have any available units?
2943 E PINCHOT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2943 E PINCHOT Avenue have?
Some of 2943 E PINCHOT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2943 E PINCHOT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2943 E PINCHOT Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2943 E PINCHOT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2943 E PINCHOT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2943 E PINCHOT Avenue offer parking?
No, 2943 E PINCHOT Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2943 E PINCHOT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2943 E PINCHOT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2943 E PINCHOT Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2943 E PINCHOT Avenue has a pool.
Does 2943 E PINCHOT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2943 E PINCHOT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2943 E PINCHOT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2943 E PINCHOT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
