2936 N 39TH Street

Amenities
Great little unit in the back of this cozy 13-unit complex with fenced pool, resurfaced dedicated parking & security lights.. No apt. above or below. All utilities are included in this 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit. Centrally located in the heart of Phoenix. Renters insurance required. Pets OK upon owner approval. Security deposit is $895, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.8% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.