All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2936 N 39TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2936 N 39TH Street
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:38 AM

2936 N 39TH Street

2936 North 39th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2936 North 39th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
East Citrus Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Great little unit in the back of this cozy 13-unit complex with fenced pool, resurfaced dedicated parking & security lights.. No apt. above or below. All utilities are included in this 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit. Centrally located in the heart of Phoenix. Renters insurance required. Pets OK upon owner approval. Security deposit is $895, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.8% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2936 N 39TH Street have any available units?
2936 N 39TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2936 N 39TH Street have?
Some of 2936 N 39TH Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2936 N 39TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2936 N 39TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2936 N 39TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2936 N 39TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 2936 N 39TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 2936 N 39TH Street offers parking.
Does 2936 N 39TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2936 N 39TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2936 N 39TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 2936 N 39TH Street has a pool.
Does 2936 N 39TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2936 N 39TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2936 N 39TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2936 N 39TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College