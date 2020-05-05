All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2936 East Villa Theresa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2936 East Villa Theresa Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2936 East Villa Theresa Drive

2936 East Villa Theresa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2936 East Villa Theresa Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,670 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2936 East Villa Theresa Drive have any available units?
2936 East Villa Theresa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2936 East Villa Theresa Drive have?
Some of 2936 East Villa Theresa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2936 East Villa Theresa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2936 East Villa Theresa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2936 East Villa Theresa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2936 East Villa Theresa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2936 East Villa Theresa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2936 East Villa Theresa Drive offers parking.
Does 2936 East Villa Theresa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2936 East Villa Theresa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2936 East Villa Theresa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2936 East Villa Theresa Drive has a pool.
Does 2936 East Villa Theresa Drive have accessible units?
No, 2936 East Villa Theresa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2936 East Villa Theresa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2936 East Villa Theresa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Sublet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College