Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:28 AM

2929 W Yorkshire Dr Unit 1085

2929 West Yorkshire Drive · (602) 288-3305
Location

2929 West Yorkshire Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Welcome to the Gated Community of The Springs at Yorkshire Condominiums. Ideal Fully Furnished Rental Home w/1 bedroom, 1 bath, & private patio. Neutral palette throughout, ceiling fans, beautiful tiled floors, dining area, & window blinds. Plenty of wood kitchen counters, wine rack, & inside laundry closet for your convenience. Plush carpet in bedroom w/patio access & walk-in closet. Community Heated Pool, Spa, & Clubhouse. Close to Shopping dining, & Entertainment. Water, Sewer & Garbage included. Sorry no cats, max 2 dogs under 25lbs with lessor approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 W Yorkshire Dr Unit 1085 have any available units?
2929 W Yorkshire Dr Unit 1085 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 W Yorkshire Dr Unit 1085 have?
Some of 2929 W Yorkshire Dr Unit 1085's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 W Yorkshire Dr Unit 1085 currently offering any rent specials?
2929 W Yorkshire Dr Unit 1085 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 W Yorkshire Dr Unit 1085 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2929 W Yorkshire Dr Unit 1085 is pet friendly.
Does 2929 W Yorkshire Dr Unit 1085 offer parking?
Yes, 2929 W Yorkshire Dr Unit 1085 does offer parking.
Does 2929 W Yorkshire Dr Unit 1085 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2929 W Yorkshire Dr Unit 1085 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 W Yorkshire Dr Unit 1085 have a pool?
Yes, 2929 W Yorkshire Dr Unit 1085 has a pool.
Does 2929 W Yorkshire Dr Unit 1085 have accessible units?
No, 2929 W Yorkshire Dr Unit 1085 does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 W Yorkshire Dr Unit 1085 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2929 W Yorkshire Dr Unit 1085 has units with dishwashers.
