2929 W Yorkshire Dr Unit 1085

Amenities
Welcome to the Gated Community of The Springs at Yorkshire Condominiums. Ideal Fully Furnished Rental Home w/1 bedroom, 1 bath, & private patio. Neutral palette throughout, ceiling fans, beautiful tiled floors, dining area, & window blinds. Plenty of wood kitchen counters, wine rack, & inside laundry closet for your convenience. Plush carpet in bedroom w/patio access & walk-in closet. Community Heated Pool, Spa, & Clubhouse. Close to Shopping dining, & Entertainment. Water, Sewer & Garbage included. Sorry no cats, max 2 dogs under 25lbs with lessor approval.