2928 West Cactus Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport ceiling fan

Great location at 35th Ave and Cactus! Close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is a block home on a large lot with large back yard, covered patio, and 1 car carport. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile throughout with ceiling fans. Pets OK--$45 pet rent per month. No section 8. House is ready for immediate move in!



$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $250 refundable cleaning deposit. $1149 refundable security deposit. $400 refundable pet deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, felonies, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.