2928 West Cactus Road
2928 West Cactus Road

2928 West Cactus Road · No Longer Available
Location

2928 West Cactus Road, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Westown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
Great location at 35th Ave and Cactus! Close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is a block home on a large lot with large back yard, covered patio, and 1 car carport. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile throughout with ceiling fans. Pets OK--$45 pet rent per month. No section 8. House is ready for immediate move in!

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $250 refundable cleaning deposit. $1149 refundable security deposit. $400 refundable pet deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, felonies, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2928 West Cactus Road have any available units?
2928 West Cactus Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2928 West Cactus Road have?
Some of 2928 West Cactus Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2928 West Cactus Road currently offering any rent specials?
2928 West Cactus Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 West Cactus Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2928 West Cactus Road is pet friendly.
Does 2928 West Cactus Road offer parking?
Yes, 2928 West Cactus Road offers parking.
Does 2928 West Cactus Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2928 West Cactus Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 West Cactus Road have a pool?
No, 2928 West Cactus Road does not have a pool.
Does 2928 West Cactus Road have accessible units?
No, 2928 West Cactus Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 West Cactus Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2928 West Cactus Road does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

