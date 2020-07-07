All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2925 N 48th St
Last updated July 18 2019

2925 N 48th St

2925 North 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2925 North 48th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/098a4b0071 ---- Beautiful Tuscan Villa style 3 bed 3 bath home in Artisan Commons gated community. Home also features garden w/ irrigation, third parking spot w/ rustic pavers, professionally designed yard, located directly on greenbelt w/ mountain views, located 10 min from excellent shopping, dining, old town & downtown.

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 N 48th St have any available units?
2925 N 48th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2925 N 48th St currently offering any rent specials?
2925 N 48th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 N 48th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2925 N 48th St is pet friendly.
Does 2925 N 48th St offer parking?
Yes, 2925 N 48th St offers parking.
Does 2925 N 48th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2925 N 48th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 N 48th St have a pool?
No, 2925 N 48th St does not have a pool.
Does 2925 N 48th St have accessible units?
No, 2925 N 48th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 N 48th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2925 N 48th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2925 N 48th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2925 N 48th St has units with air conditioning.

