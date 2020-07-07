2925 N 48th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/098a4b0071 ---- Beautiful Tuscan Villa style 3 bed 3 bath home in Artisan Commons gated community. Home also features garden w/ irrigation, third parking spot w/ rustic pavers, professionally designed yard, located directly on greenbelt w/ mountain views, located 10 min from excellent shopping, dining, old town & downtown.



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Dryer Garage