All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2925 N 47th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2925 N 47th Dr
Last updated September 4 2019 at 4:25 PM

2925 N 47th Dr

2925 North 47th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2925 North 47th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/696264602f ---- An entertainers delight, enclosed AZ room, Master Bedroom & Master Suite. Alley Access to back yard. *******No Section 8 & No Cats********* 2 Bath 4 Bedroom Gas Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 N 47th Dr have any available units?
2925 N 47th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2925 N 47th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2925 N 47th Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 N 47th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2925 N 47th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2925 N 47th Dr offer parking?
No, 2925 N 47th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2925 N 47th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2925 N 47th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 N 47th Dr have a pool?
No, 2925 N 47th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2925 N 47th Dr have accessible units?
No, 2925 N 47th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 N 47th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2925 N 47th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2925 N 47th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2925 N 47th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Casa Anita
1801 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College