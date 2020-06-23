Rent Calculator
2925 N 47th Dr
Last updated September 4 2019 at 4:25 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2925 N 47th Dr
2925 North 47th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2925 North 47th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85031
Amenities
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/696264602f ---- An entertainers delight, enclosed AZ room, Master Bedroom & Master Suite. Alley Access to back yard. *******No Section 8 & No Cats********* 2 Bath 4 Bedroom Gas Stove
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2925 N 47th Dr have any available units?
2925 N 47th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 2925 N 47th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2925 N 47th Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 N 47th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2925 N 47th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2925 N 47th Dr offer parking?
No, 2925 N 47th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2925 N 47th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2925 N 47th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 N 47th Dr have a pool?
No, 2925 N 47th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2925 N 47th Dr have accessible units?
No, 2925 N 47th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 N 47th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2925 N 47th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2925 N 47th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2925 N 47th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
