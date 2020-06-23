2925 N 21ST Avenue

Amenities

Enjoy the charm & coziness of this 4 bedroom/2 bath home built in the 1950's in established neighborhood! One of the bedrooms has a full bath and is detached from the main house with a separate entrance. There are 3 bedrooms and a full bath in the main house. Garden-like backyard has several flowering trees & shrubs, and built-in planter boxes around the 23 ft by 16 ft covered patio. Mature landscaping in front side of home plus a planter ready for roses along driveway. Home has both evap cooler and AC. Close to downtown, Phoenix College, ASU and easy access to i-17.