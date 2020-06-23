All apartments in Phoenix
2925 N 21ST Avenue

2925 North 21st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2925 North 21st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

Property Amenities
Enjoy the charm & coziness of this 4 bedroom/2 bath home built in the 1950's in established neighborhood! One of the bedrooms has a full bath and is detached from the main house with a separate entrance. There are 3 bedrooms and a full bath in the main house. Garden-like backyard has several flowering trees & shrubs, and built-in planter boxes around the 23 ft by 16 ft covered patio. Mature landscaping in front side of home plus a planter ready for roses along driveway. Home has both evap cooler and AC. Close to downtown, Phoenix College, ASU and easy access to i-17.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 N 21ST Avenue have any available units?
2925 N 21ST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2925 N 21ST Avenue have?
Some of 2925 N 21ST Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 N 21ST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2925 N 21ST Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 N 21ST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2925 N 21ST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2925 N 21ST Avenue offer parking?
No, 2925 N 21ST Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2925 N 21ST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2925 N 21ST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 N 21ST Avenue have a pool?
No, 2925 N 21ST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2925 N 21ST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2925 N 21ST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 N 21ST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2925 N 21ST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
