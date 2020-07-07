All apartments in Phoenix
2925 East Wagoner Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2925 East Wagoner Road

2925 East Wagoner Road · No Longer Available
Location

2925 East Wagoner Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 1st and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,622 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood and tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel and black appliances, dining area and car port. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 East Wagoner Road have any available units?
2925 East Wagoner Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2925 East Wagoner Road have?
Some of 2925 East Wagoner Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 East Wagoner Road currently offering any rent specials?
2925 East Wagoner Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 East Wagoner Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2925 East Wagoner Road is pet friendly.
Does 2925 East Wagoner Road offer parking?
Yes, 2925 East Wagoner Road offers parking.
Does 2925 East Wagoner Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2925 East Wagoner Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 East Wagoner Road have a pool?
No, 2925 East Wagoner Road does not have a pool.
Does 2925 East Wagoner Road have accessible units?
No, 2925 East Wagoner Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 East Wagoner Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2925 East Wagoner Road does not have units with dishwashers.

