Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2924 E Monroe Street Unit 1-A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2924 E Monroe Street Unit 1-A
2924 E Monroe St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2924 E Monroe St, Phoenix, AZ 85034
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4597544)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2924 E Monroe Street Unit 1-A have any available units?
2924 E Monroe Street Unit 1-A doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 2924 E Monroe Street Unit 1-A currently offering any rent specials?
2924 E Monroe Street Unit 1-A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2924 E Monroe Street Unit 1-A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2924 E Monroe Street Unit 1-A is pet friendly.
Does 2924 E Monroe Street Unit 1-A offer parking?
No, 2924 E Monroe Street Unit 1-A does not offer parking.
Does 2924 E Monroe Street Unit 1-A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2924 E Monroe Street Unit 1-A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2924 E Monroe Street Unit 1-A have a pool?
No, 2924 E Monroe Street Unit 1-A does not have a pool.
Does 2924 E Monroe Street Unit 1-A have accessible units?
No, 2924 E Monroe Street Unit 1-A does not have accessible units.
Does 2924 E Monroe Street Unit 1-A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2924 E Monroe Street Unit 1-A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2924 E Monroe Street Unit 1-A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2924 E Monroe Street Unit 1-A does not have units with air conditioning.
