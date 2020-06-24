Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2921 W Las Palmaritas Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2921 W Las Palmaritas Drive
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:24 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2921 W Las Palmaritas Drive
2921 West Las Palmaritas Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2921 West Las Palmaritas Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Alta Vista
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4769007)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2921 W Las Palmaritas Drive have any available units?
2921 W Las Palmaritas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 2921 W Las Palmaritas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2921 W Las Palmaritas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 W Las Palmaritas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2921 W Las Palmaritas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2921 W Las Palmaritas Drive offer parking?
No, 2921 W Las Palmaritas Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2921 W Las Palmaritas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 W Las Palmaritas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 W Las Palmaritas Drive have a pool?
No, 2921 W Las Palmaritas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2921 W Las Palmaritas Drive have accessible units?
No, 2921 W Las Palmaritas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 W Las Palmaritas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2921 W Las Palmaritas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2921 W Las Palmaritas Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2921 W Las Palmaritas Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College