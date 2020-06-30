Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2918 W CHANUTE Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2918 W CHANUTE Pass
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:04 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2918 W CHANUTE Pass
2918 West Chanute Pass
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2918 West Chanute Pass, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has been freshly updated inside with new carpet, paint, blinds, and kitchen. Nice separate living room, family room, and dining area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2918 W CHANUTE Pass have any available units?
2918 W CHANUTE Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2918 W CHANUTE Pass have?
Some of 2918 W CHANUTE Pass's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2918 W CHANUTE Pass currently offering any rent specials?
2918 W CHANUTE Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 W CHANUTE Pass pet-friendly?
No, 2918 W CHANUTE Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2918 W CHANUTE Pass offer parking?
No, 2918 W CHANUTE Pass does not offer parking.
Does 2918 W CHANUTE Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2918 W CHANUTE Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 W CHANUTE Pass have a pool?
No, 2918 W CHANUTE Pass does not have a pool.
Does 2918 W CHANUTE Pass have accessible units?
No, 2918 W CHANUTE Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 W CHANUTE Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2918 W CHANUTE Pass has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Mason Oliver Apartments
11 S 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College