2915 N. 53rd Ave.

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Great Ranch style family home with a single car Tandem garage located in Maryvale Terrace is a must see! Less than a mile from Marivue Park! This 3 beds 2 baths 1,320 sqft & 7,448 sq ft Lot (0.17 acres) will be freshly painted and have new tile flooring and new stainless steel appliances installed! We will update photos once upgrades are complete!



This is listed as Lease Purchase Option / Not accepting straight lease agreements.



**THIS IS NOT RENT TO OWN**



Cash/Finance purchase price $195,000

OR - Rental Agreement at $1,300 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.



***Please note this property is listed in the MLS***