Last updated March 27 2019 at 10:33 PM

2915 N. 53rd Ave.

2915 North 53rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2915 North 53rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Great Ranch style family home with a single car Tandem garage located in Maryvale Terrace is a must see! Less than a mile from Marivue Park! This 3 beds 2 baths 1,320 sqft & 7,448 sq ft Lot (0.17 acres) will be freshly painted and have new tile flooring and new stainless steel appliances installed! We will update photos once upgrades are complete!

This is listed as Lease Purchase Option / Not accepting straight lease agreements.

**THIS IS NOT RENT TO OWN**

Cash/Finance purchase price $195,000
OR - Rental Agreement at $1,300 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.

***Please note this property is listed in the MLS***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 N. 53rd Ave. have any available units?
2915 N. 53rd Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2915 N. 53rd Ave. have?
Some of 2915 N. 53rd Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 N. 53rd Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2915 N. 53rd Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 N. 53rd Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2915 N. 53rd Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2915 N. 53rd Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2915 N. 53rd Ave. offers parking.
Does 2915 N. 53rd Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2915 N. 53rd Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 N. 53rd Ave. have a pool?
No, 2915 N. 53rd Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2915 N. 53rd Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2915 N. 53rd Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 N. 53rd Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2915 N. 53rd Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
