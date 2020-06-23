2911 W Almeria Rd

Amenities
This home has been completely remodeled and is loaded with upgrades featuring new flooring, custom paint, new appliances, new cabinets, granite counters, back-splash in kitchen & new vanity/tub in bathroom. Ready for immediate move in! Outside pets only will be considered.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rightkeypropertymanagement.com
Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.