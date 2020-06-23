All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2911 W Almeria Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2911 W Almeria Rd

2911 West Almeria Road · No Longer Available
Location

2911 West Almeria Road, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has been completely remodeled and is loaded with upgrades featuring new flooring, custom paint, new appliances, new cabinets, granite counters, back-splash in kitchen & new vanity/tub in bathroom. Ready for immediate move in! Outside pets only will be considered.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rightkeypropertymanagement.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 W Almeria Rd have any available units?
2911 W Almeria Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2911 W Almeria Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2911 W Almeria Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 W Almeria Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2911 W Almeria Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2911 W Almeria Rd offer parking?
No, 2911 W Almeria Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2911 W Almeria Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2911 W Almeria Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 W Almeria Rd have a pool?
No, 2911 W Almeria Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2911 W Almeria Rd have accessible units?
No, 2911 W Almeria Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 W Almeria Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 W Almeria Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2911 W Almeria Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2911 W Almeria Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
