All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2908 E LIBBY Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2908 E LIBBY Street
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:21 PM

2908 E LIBBY Street

2908 East Libby Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2908 East Libby Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
ADORABLE HOME * REMODELED BATH WITH TILE SHOWER SURROUND * STEP SAVER KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL EXHAUST HOOD * WATER FILTER * ALL TILE FLOORING * INSIDE LAUNDRY * STORAGE SHED * LARGE BACKYARD * RV GATE * COVERED PATIO * FANTASTIC LOCATION * CLOSE TO GROCERY STORE AND PARADISE VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE * FAST MULTI-FREEWAY ACCESS * NON-SMOKERS ONLY * DON'T MISS THIS ONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 E LIBBY Street have any available units?
2908 E LIBBY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2908 E LIBBY Street have?
Some of 2908 E LIBBY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 E LIBBY Street currently offering any rent specials?
2908 E LIBBY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 E LIBBY Street pet-friendly?
No, 2908 E LIBBY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2908 E LIBBY Street offer parking?
Yes, 2908 E LIBBY Street offers parking.
Does 2908 E LIBBY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 E LIBBY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 E LIBBY Street have a pool?
No, 2908 E LIBBY Street does not have a pool.
Does 2908 E LIBBY Street have accessible units?
No, 2908 E LIBBY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 E LIBBY Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2908 E LIBBY Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College