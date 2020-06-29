All apartments in Phoenix
2906 E Roeser Rd 3

2906 East Roeser Road · No Longer Available
Location

2906 East Roeser Road, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Wier Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
WATER INCLUDED
BRAND NEW WOOD LOOK TILE THROUGHOUT
2 bedroom 1 bath rental in Tri-plex. WITH Refrigerator & stove
No Washer/Dryer/Or Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 have any available units?
2906 E Roeser Rd 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 have?
Some of 2906 E Roeser Rd 3's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2906 E Roeser Rd 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 offer parking?
No, 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 have a pool?
No, 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 have accessible units?
No, 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
