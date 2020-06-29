Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2906 E Roeser Rd 3
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:07 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2906 East Roeser Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
2906 East Roeser Road, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Wier Estates
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
WATER INCLUDED
BRAND NEW WOOD LOOK TILE THROUGHOUT
2 bedroom 1 bath rental in Tri-plex. WITH Refrigerator & stove
No Washer/Dryer/Or Hookups
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 have any available units?
2906 E Roeser Rd 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 have?
Some of 2906 E Roeser Rd 3's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2906 E Roeser Rd 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 offer parking?
No, 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 have a pool?
No, 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 have accessible units?
No, 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2906 E Roeser Rd 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
