2906 E Roeser Rd 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
2906 E Roeser Rd 1
2906 E Roeser Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
2906 E Roeser Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Wier Estates
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Efficiency apartment with eat in kitchen, ceiling fans, mini-blinds, security screen door & windows.
*** Water/Sewer & Trash included ***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2906 E Roeser Rd 1 have any available units?
2906 E Roeser Rd 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2906 E Roeser Rd 1 have?
Some of 2906 E Roeser Rd 1's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2906 E Roeser Rd 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2906 E Roeser Rd 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 E Roeser Rd 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2906 E Roeser Rd 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2906 E Roeser Rd 1 offer parking?
No, 2906 E Roeser Rd 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2906 E Roeser Rd 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2906 E Roeser Rd 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 E Roeser Rd 1 have a pool?
No, 2906 E Roeser Rd 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2906 E Roeser Rd 1 have accessible units?
No, 2906 E Roeser Rd 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 E Roeser Rd 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2906 E Roeser Rd 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
