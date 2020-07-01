Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:17 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2902 E ROESER Road
2902 East Roeser Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2902 East Roeser Road, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Wier Estates
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Brand new remodel, new roof, new Ac unit, new floor,drywall,new kitchen with granite counter tops.Must see
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2902 E ROESER Road have any available units?
2902 E ROESER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2902 E ROESER Road have?
Some of 2902 E ROESER Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2902 E ROESER Road currently offering any rent specials?
2902 E ROESER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 E ROESER Road pet-friendly?
No, 2902 E ROESER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2902 E ROESER Road offer parking?
No, 2902 E ROESER Road does not offer parking.
Does 2902 E ROESER Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2902 E ROESER Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 E ROESER Road have a pool?
No, 2902 E ROESER Road does not have a pool.
Does 2902 E ROESER Road have accessible units?
No, 2902 E ROESER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 E ROESER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2902 E ROESER Road has units with dishwashers.
