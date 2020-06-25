Rent Calculator
2901 N. 61st Drive
Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:08 AM
2901 N. 61st Drive
2901 North 61st Drive
Location
2901 North 61st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home
Nice and Bright
Lots of Cabinetry for Storage
Tile Flooring
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2901 N. 61st Drive have any available units?
2901 N. 61st Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2901 N. 61st Drive have?
Some of 2901 N. 61st Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2901 N. 61st Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2901 N. 61st Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 N. 61st Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 N. 61st Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2901 N. 61st Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2901 N. 61st Drive offers parking.
Does 2901 N. 61st Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 N. 61st Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 N. 61st Drive have a pool?
No, 2901 N. 61st Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2901 N. 61st Drive have accessible units?
No, 2901 N. 61st Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 N. 61st Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 N. 61st Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
