2860 E CLARENDON Avenue

Beautifully Renovated 3 bed 2.5 bath Biltmore-Arcadia Lite townhome! Featuring chef's kitchen w/huge granite peninsula & stainless steel appliances. A dramatic, floating staircase leads to upstairs bedrooms featuring new carpet,blinds,lighting,brushed nickel accents & ceiling fans. Modern, custom built railing to be installed to enhance the noteworthy esthetic of home. Master Bath with custom built rain shower & luxury finishes, elegantly renovated guest bathroom w/tiled bathtub enclosure & downstairs half bath w/pedestal sink. Large private patio with epoxy coating, decorative bamboo feature wall & updated modern landscaping. Private, 6 ft tall, lock & latch security gate will be installed & leads out from the private patio to 2 dedicated, covered parking spaces. Enjoy the over-sized pool, lounging area, and acres of park-like greenery! Walk/bike ride to amazing nightclubs, restaurants & markets including Dutch Brothers & Sprouts. Location in center of it all. This home has it all. Come see for yourself