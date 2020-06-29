All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2860 E CLARENDON Avenue
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

2860 E CLARENDON Avenue

2860 East Clarendon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2860 East Clarendon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautifully Renovated 3 bed 2.5 bath Biltmore-Arcadia Lite townhome! Featuring chef's kitchen w/huge granite peninsula & stainless steel appliances. A dramatic, floating staircase leads to upstairs bedrooms featuring new carpet,blinds,lighting,brushed nickel accents & ceiling fans. Modern, custom built railing to be installed to enhance the noteworthy esthetic of home. Master Bath with custom built rain shower & luxury finishes, elegantly renovated guest bathroom w/tiled bathtub enclosure & downstairs half bath w/pedestal sink. Large private patio with epoxy coating, decorative bamboo feature wall & updated modern landscaping. Private, 6 ft tall, lock & latch security gate will be installed & leads out from the private patio to 2 dedicated, covered parking spaces. Enjoy the over-sized pool, lounging area, and acres of park-like greenery! Walk/bike ride to amazing nightclubs, restaurants & markets including Dutch Brothers & Sprouts. Location in center of it all. This home has it all. Come see for yourself

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2860 E CLARENDON Avenue have any available units?
2860 E CLARENDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2860 E CLARENDON Avenue have?
Some of 2860 E CLARENDON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2860 E CLARENDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2860 E CLARENDON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2860 E CLARENDON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2860 E CLARENDON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2860 E CLARENDON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2860 E CLARENDON Avenue offers parking.
Does 2860 E CLARENDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2860 E CLARENDON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2860 E CLARENDON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2860 E CLARENDON Avenue has a pool.
Does 2860 E CLARENDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2860 E CLARENDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2860 E CLARENDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2860 E CLARENDON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

