Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:36 AM

2846 N 46TH Avenue

2846 North 46th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2846 North 46th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This is a cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with Washer/Dryer hooks ups in unit , comes with ceiling fans in bedrooms , private patio and assigned parking all one level unit . Perfect Place To Call Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2846 N 46TH Avenue have any available units?
2846 N 46TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2846 N 46TH Avenue have?
Some of 2846 N 46TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2846 N 46TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2846 N 46TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2846 N 46TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2846 N 46TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2846 N 46TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2846 N 46TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 2846 N 46TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2846 N 46TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2846 N 46TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 2846 N 46TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2846 N 46TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2846 N 46TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2846 N 46TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2846 N 46TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
