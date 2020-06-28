Rent Calculator
2846 N 46TH Avenue
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:36 AM
1 of 10
2846 N 46TH Avenue
2846 North 46th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2846 North 46th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85035
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This is a cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with Washer/Dryer hooks ups in unit , comes with ceiling fans in bedrooms , private patio and assigned parking all one level unit . Perfect Place To Call Home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2846 N 46TH Avenue have any available units?
2846 N 46TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2846 N 46TH Avenue have?
Some of 2846 N 46TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2846 N 46TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2846 N 46TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2846 N 46TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2846 N 46TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2846 N 46TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2846 N 46TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 2846 N 46TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2846 N 46TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2846 N 46TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 2846 N 46TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2846 N 46TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2846 N 46TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2846 N 46TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2846 N 46TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
