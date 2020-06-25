2 bed/2 bath for lease! Washer/dryer )(not warranted), refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, electric stove, upstairs, covered parking, community pool! Don't pass up this DEAL!!! Move in specials!!! Tenant to verify all facts and figures.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2846 E KATHLEEN Road have any available units?
2846 E KATHLEEN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2846 E KATHLEEN Road have?
Some of 2846 E KATHLEEN Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2846 E KATHLEEN Road currently offering any rent specials?
2846 E KATHLEEN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.