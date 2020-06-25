All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:10 AM

2846 E KATHLEEN Road

2846 East Kathleen Road · No Longer Available
Location

2846 East Kathleen Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
2 bed/2 bath for lease! Washer/dryer )(not warranted), refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, electric stove, upstairs, covered parking, community pool! Don't pass up this DEAL!!! Move in specials!!! Tenant to verify all facts and figures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2846 E KATHLEEN Road have any available units?
2846 E KATHLEEN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2846 E KATHLEEN Road have?
Some of 2846 E KATHLEEN Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2846 E KATHLEEN Road currently offering any rent specials?
2846 E KATHLEEN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2846 E KATHLEEN Road pet-friendly?
No, 2846 E KATHLEEN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2846 E KATHLEEN Road offer parking?
Yes, 2846 E KATHLEEN Road offers parking.
Does 2846 E KATHLEEN Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2846 E KATHLEEN Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2846 E KATHLEEN Road have a pool?
Yes, 2846 E KATHLEEN Road has a pool.
Does 2846 E KATHLEEN Road have accessible units?
No, 2846 E KATHLEEN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2846 E KATHLEEN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2846 E KATHLEEN Road has units with dishwashers.
